Navy Cmdr. Erik Decker receives the Defense Logistics Agency colors from Navy Capt. Jason Adams during the change of command ceremony for DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific, held at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on April 20, 2021. Navy Cmdr. Shani LeBlanc, the former commander, looks on. (DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 13:21
|Photo ID:
|6633056
|VIRIN:
|210429-D-OH989-0001
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific welcomes new commander, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT