DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific welcomes new commander

Navy Cmdr. Erik Decker receives the Defense Logistics Agency colors from Navy Capt. Jason Adams during the change of command ceremony for DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific, held at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on April 20, 2021. Navy Cmdr. Shani LeBlanc, the former commander, looks on. (DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific photo)

