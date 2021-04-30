Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific welcomes new commander

    DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific welcomes new commander

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Navy Cmdr. Erik Decker receives the Defense Logistics Agency colors from Navy Capt. Jason Adams during the change of command ceremony for DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific, held at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on April 20, 2021. Navy Cmdr. Shani LeBlanc, the former commander, looks on. (DLA Troop Support Indo-Pacific photo)

