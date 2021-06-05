British cargo ship Hurst Point delivers to Croatia

Col. Joshua Hirsch, the commander of the 598th Transportation Brigade, speaks to Croatian media outlets about the importance of logistics within a joint, multinational exercise like DEFENDER-Europe 21 in the port of Gazenica in Zadar, Croatia. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh)

