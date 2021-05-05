MLRS Live Fire Exercise In Estonia

TAPA CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, Estonia — U.S. Army Sgt. Victor Gonzalez, a Multiple Launch Rocket System crewmember from the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Field Artillery Regiment, helps move the MLRS rockets by controlling the crane of a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck in order to help prepare for the live fire exercise in support of Fires Shock, a series of fires exercises in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21 May 5, 2021. This portion of Fires Shock is in support of Swift Response 21, a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote).

