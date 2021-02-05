U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 and Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron refuel U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with 14th Fighter Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 2, 2021. U.S. Marines with MWSS-171 are certified in refueling various U.S. military aircraft at conventional and expeditionary refueling sites. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 03:42 Photo ID: 6631752 VIRIN: 210502-M-ST088-1206 Resolution: 6249x3515 Size: 9.28 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.