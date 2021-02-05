Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 and Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron refuel U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with 14th Fighter Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 2, 2021. U.S. Marines with MWSS-171 are certified in refueling various U.S. military aircraft at conventional and expeditionary refueling sites. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
