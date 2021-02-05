Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s [Image 3 of 8]

    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 and Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron refuel U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with 14th Fighter Squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 2, 2021. U.S. Marines with MWSS-171 are certified in refueling various U.S. military aircraft at conventional and expeditionary refueling sites. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 03:42
    Photo ID: 6631752
    VIRIN: 210502-M-ST088-1206
    Resolution: 6249x3515
    Size: 9.28 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16sTaking Fuel
    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s
    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s
    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s
    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s
    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s
    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s
    Taking Fuel: MWSS-171 refuels USAF F-16s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    MCAS Iwakuni
    F-16 Fighting Falcons
    U.S. Air Force
    H&Hs
    MWSS-171

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT