A patrolman assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron approaches the scene of a simulated hijacking attempt during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The Samurai Readiness Inspection is a full-scale exercise designed to enhance base preparedness through training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|05.05.2021
|05.06.2021 00:54
|6631359
|210505-F-PM645-4078
|3600x2400
|5.5 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|4
|2
This work, SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
