    SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI [Image 12 of 12]

    SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A patrolman assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron approaches the scene of a simulated hijacking attempt during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The Samurai Readiness Inspection is a full-scale exercise designed to enhance base preparedness through training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    This work, SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

