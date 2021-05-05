A patrolman assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron approaches the scene of a simulated hijacking attempt during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The Samurai Readiness Inspection is a full-scale exercise designed to enhance base preparedness through training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 00:54 Photo ID: 6631359 VIRIN: 210505-F-PM645-4078 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.5 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.