SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI

(Left to right) Airman 1st Class John Maclean and Gerardo Cameros, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, secure a simulated hostage during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base is ready to respond to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 00:54
|Photo ID:
|6631351
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-PM645-3987
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|6 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
