SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI

(Left to right) Airman 1st Class John Maclean and Gerardo Cameros, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, secure a simulated hostage during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base is ready to respond to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

