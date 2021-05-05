Members with the 374th Security Forces arrive at a simulated C-12 hijacking during the Samurai Readiness Inspection at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. The SRI assesses Yokota's readiness across a range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 00:54
|Photo ID:
|6631342
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-PM645-3948
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT