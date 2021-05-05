Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG continues to support food banks across Arizona [Image 5 of 5]

    AZNG continues to support food banks across Arizona

    MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers work alongside civilians by loading food into Maricopa food banks new storage freezer in Maricopa, Ariz. May 05, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs all over the state during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 00:44
    This work, AZNG continues to support food banks across Arizona [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOLDIERS
    ARIZONA
    NATIONAL GUARD
    FOOD BANK
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

