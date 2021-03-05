Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University [Image 5 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University

    BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley 

    Bowie State University ROTC

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale (left), Commanding General, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca, converses with Cadet Eberechukwu Ugorji, a Bowie State University ROTC student during his visit at Bowie, Maryland, May 3, 2021. Maj. Gen. Hale provided a Military Intelligence brief to Cadets, highlighting the opportunities within the Military Intelligence branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 00:35
    Photo ID: 6631298
    VIRIN: 210503-A-UJ895-162
    Resolution: 2048x1501
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: BOWIE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University
    Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University
    Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University
    Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University
    Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MI
    Bowie State University ROTC
    Military Intelligence Brief
    Major General Hale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT