U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale (left), Commanding General, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca, converses with Cadet Eberechukwu Ugorji, a Bowie State University ROTC student during his visit at Bowie, Maryland, May 3, 2021. Maj. Gen. Hale provided a Military Intelligence brief to Cadets, highlighting the opportunities within the Military Intelligence branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6631298
|VIRIN:
|210503-A-UJ895-162
|Resolution:
|2048x1501
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|BOWIE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
