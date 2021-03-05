Maj. Gen. Hale visits Cadets at Bowie State University

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale (left), Commanding General, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca, converses with Cadet Eberechukwu Ugorji, a Bowie State University ROTC student during his visit at Bowie, Maryland, May 3, 2021. Maj. Gen. Hale provided a Military Intelligence brief to Cadets, highlighting the opportunities within the Military Intelligence branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)

