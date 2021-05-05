F-22s take off for Northern Edge 21

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron takes off May 5, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of Exercise Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

