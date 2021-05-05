Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-22s take off for Northern Edge 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    F-22s take off for Northern Edge 21

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron takes off May 5, 2021, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of Exercise Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:06
    Photo ID: 6631224
    VIRIN: 210505-F-DU873-1072
    Resolution: 3544x2658
    Size: 981.4 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s take off for Northern Edge 21 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22s take off for Northern Edge 21
    F-22s take off for Northern Edge 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    F-22
    F-22 Raptor
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    90th Fighter Squadron
    NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT