Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AD1 Tiffani Witcher portrait

    AD1 Tiffani Witcher portrait

    GREAT LAKES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Aviation Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Tiffani Witcher poses for a portrait inside the USS Enterprise recruit training barracks at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 20:03
    Photo ID: 6630964
    VIRIN: 210503-N-BM202-2018
    Resolution: 4897x6121
    Size: 15.34 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AD1 Tiffani Witcher portrait, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight AD1 Witcher

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    portrait
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT