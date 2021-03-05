Aviation Aviation Machinist's Mate 1st Class Tiffani Witcher poses for a portrait inside the USS Enterprise recruit training barracks at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan).
This work, AD1 Tiffani Witcher portrait, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight AD1 Witcher
