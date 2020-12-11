Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC watch the memorial ceremony during Turn Toward Busan [Image 14 of 16]

    UNC watch the memorial ceremony during Turn Toward Busan

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Amelia Gillies 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command service members from multiple nations watch the memorial ceremony during Turn Toward Busan memorial event at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, November 11, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 05:41
    Photo ID: 6629912
    VIRIN: 201112-F-DC371-1109
    Resolution: 7875x5250
    Size: 21.14 MB
    Location: KR
