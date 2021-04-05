Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Battery 2-11 FA FTX [Image 4 of 11]

    Bravo Battery 2-11 FA FTX

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Ethan Sparks 

    25th Infantry Division   

    #TrainingTuesday

    Today Bravo Battery practiced sling loads and then conducted joint air assault operations with the USMC to kick off their battery FTX.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 03:18
    Photo ID: 6629846
    VIRIN: 210504-A-LG934-356
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Battery 2-11 FA FTX [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Ethan Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Teamwork #JointTraining #AirAssault #StrikeHard #TropicLightning #USArmy #USMC

