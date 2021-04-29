Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting In Position [Image 4 of 4]

    Getting In Position

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Maj. Caleb Dexter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District plans officer, introduces the layout of Japan Engineer District's remote headquarters to JED's emergency team. The remote location allows Japan Engineer District to continue operations unfettered should their main headquarters building become unusable due to attack or disaster.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting In Position [Image 4 of 4], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USACE
    JED

