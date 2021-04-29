Maj. Caleb Dexter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District plans officer, introduces the layout of Japan Engineer District's remote headquarters to JED's emergency team. The remote location allows Japan Engineer District to continue operations unfettered should their main headquarters building become unusable due to attack or disaster.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 02:48 Photo ID: 6629842 VIRIN: 210429-A-AD803-802 Resolution: 4851x3234 Size: 1.32 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting In Position [Image 4 of 4], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.