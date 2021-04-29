Maj. Caleb Dexter, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District plans officer, introduces the layout of Japan Engineer District's remote headquarters to JED's emergency team. The remote location allows Japan Engineer District to continue operations unfettered should their main headquarters building become unusable due to attack or disaster.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6629842
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-AD803-802
|Resolution:
|4851x3234
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting In Position [Image 4 of 4], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
