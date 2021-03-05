Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Diego Arrives in the Gulf of Alaska

    USS San Diego Arrives in the Gulf of Alaska

    GULF OF ALASKA

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Woods 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    210502-N-FO865-4016

    GULF OF ALASKA (May 2, 2021) – The U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) arrives in the Gulf of Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 01:28
    Photo ID: 6629755
    VIRIN: 210502-N-FO865-4016
    Resolution: 4130x2753
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: GULF OF ALASKA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego Arrives in the Gulf of Alaska, by PO2 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge

