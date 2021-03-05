USS San Diego Arrives in the Gulf of Alaska

210502-N-FO865-4016



GULF OF ALASKA (May 2, 2021) – The U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) arrives in the Gulf of Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

