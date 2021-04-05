Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 17 of 17]

    Makin Island Underway

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210503-N-TF178-1130
    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6629528
    VIRIN: 210503-N-TF178-1130
    Resolution: 5344x3563
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge

