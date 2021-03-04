Hoppin’ Easter fun at Iron Horse Park

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lorraine Thorson, left, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and Rebecca Baden gather Easter eggs to give to children April 3, 2021, during the Fort Carson Hoppin’ Easter Drive at Iron Horse Park. Due to COVID-19 precautions, parents drove through stations where they were able to remain in their vehicles, while still enjoying the Easter festivities. (Photo by Walt Johnson)

