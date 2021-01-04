FORT CARSON, Colo. — Edward “Obbie West” Wilson speaks to Soldiers and civilians April 1, 2021, at McMahon Auditorium kicking off the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 20:07
|Photo ID:
|6629052
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-ON894-009
|Resolution:
|3600x4594
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awareness month begins with guest speaker, by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Awareness month begins with guest speaker
