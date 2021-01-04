Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awareness month begins with guest speaker

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Edward “Obbie West” Wilson speaks to Soldiers and civilians April 1, 2021, at McMahon Auditorium kicking off the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (Photo by Norman Shifflett)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Location: US
    This work, Awareness month begins with guest speaker, by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort carson
    imcom
    u.s. army
    sexual assault awareness and prevention month
    hqamc

