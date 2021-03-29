11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on Ospreys

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 29, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Theodore Mikecell, a collateral duty quality assurance representative with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, changes a wheel on an MV-22B Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), March 29. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021