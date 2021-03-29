Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on Ospreys [Image 6 of 6]

    11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on Ospreys

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 29, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Theodore Mikecell, a collateral duty quality assurance representative with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, changes a wheel on an MV-22B Osprey aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), March 29. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

