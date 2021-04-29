Fort Polk leadership, guests break ground on North Fort car wash

Above from left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Ausbun, garrison command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, post command sergeant major, Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general, Jarred Tarver, Tarver Land Development, LLC, CEO, Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, garrison commander, Roger Price, Directorate of Public Works architect for the car wash and Eric Edward, Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation auto skills manager, breaks ground at the ceremony held April 29.

