    Dragons connect at Keesler Club Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Dragons connect at Keesler Club Day

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alvin Cantey, 2nd Air Force innovation and analytics officer in charge, receives information from the Gaming Club during the Keesler Club Day event at the Marina Park at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 29, 2021. The event consisted of a variety of clubs offering information about the benefits they have to offer Keesler personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)

    This work, Dragons connect at Keesler Club Day [Image 5 of 5], by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Connects
    Keesler Club Day

