U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alvin Cantey, 2nd Air Force innovation and analytics officer in charge, receives information from the Gaming Club during the Keesler Club Day event at the Marina Park at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 29, 2021. The event consisted of a variety of clubs offering information about the benefits they have to offer Keesler personnel and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 15:49
|Photo ID:
|6628426
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-GD122-042
|Resolution:
|4980x3379
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dragons connect at Keesler Club Day [Image 5 of 5], by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT