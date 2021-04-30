NMCCL celebrates the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Birthday

NMCCL values our civilian teammates! We recognize and appreciate their continuous dedication to our mission and the superb care they provide our military and their families.



On April 30, 2021, a ceremonial cake cutting was held on the Quarterdeck to honor the service of our Civilian Corps. The cake was cut by Commander and Director U.S. Navy Captain Reg Ewing and Ms. Annette Ramsey and Mr. William Gainey.



Ramsey is a purchasing agent with NMCCL and has been a Civil Service employee for more than 41 years. Gainey began his Civil Service career just this week as a critical care paramedic.

