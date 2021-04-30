Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL celebrates the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Birthday [Image 3 of 4]

    NMCCL celebrates the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps Birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    NMCCL values our civilian teammates! We recognize and appreciate their continuous dedication to our mission and the superb care they provide our military and their families.

    On April 30, 2021, a ceremonial cake cutting was held on the Quarterdeck to honor the service of our Civilian Corps. The cake was cut by Commander and Director U.S. Navy Captain Reg Ewing and Ms. Annette Ramsey and Mr. William Gainey.

    Ramsey is a purchasing agent with NMCCL and has been a Civil Service employee for more than 41 years. Gainey began his Civil Service career just this week as a critical care paramedic.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
