    ‘Lunch and learn’ session discusses importance of protecting yourself, family from sexual assault

    'Lunch and learn' session discusses importance of protecting yourself, family from sexual assault

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support held a virtual lunch and learn session on April 28 in observance of International Denim Day. The speaker, Teresa White-Walston, is the Director of Education Services for the Women Organized Against Rape/Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence. The theme of her discussion was “The Role of Prevention – What You Can Do.”

    &lsquo;Lunch and learn&rsquo; session discusses importance of protecting yourself, family from sexual assault

