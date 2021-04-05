‘Lunch and learn’ session discusses importance of protecting yourself, family from sexual assault

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support held a virtual lunch and learn session on April 28 in observance of International Denim Day. The speaker, Teresa White-Walston, is the Director of Education Services for the Women Organized Against Rape/Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence. The theme of her discussion was “The Role of Prevention – What You Can Do.”

