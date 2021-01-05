Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Memorial 2021 [Image 18 of 18]

    EOD Memorial 2021

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Navy Capt. Dean Muriano, Navy EOD School commandant, speaks about the memorial wall during the 52nd Annual EOD Memorial Service, May 1. Names of recent fallen and past EOD technicians are added to the memorial wall and flags presented to their families during a ceremony each year at the Kauffman EOD Training Complex at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Army and Navy added two names this year. The all-service total now stands at 343. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:16
    Photo ID: 6628282
    VIRIN: 210501-F-oc707-0510
    Resolution: 3000x2070
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Memorial 2021 [Image 18 of 18], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    memorial
    eglin
    navy
    air force
    eod
    army

