EOD Memorial 2021

Navy Capt. Dean Muriano, Navy EOD School commandant, speaks about the memorial wall during the 52nd Annual EOD Memorial Service, May 1. Names of recent fallen and past EOD technicians are added to the memorial wall and flags presented to their families during a ceremony each year at the Kauffman EOD Training Complex at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Army and Navy added two names this year. The all-service total now stands at 343. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Samuel King Jr.)

