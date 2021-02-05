Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Officer promotes in Germany [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve Officer promotes in Germany

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Carlos E. Gorbea, right, commander of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, reaffirms the oath of office with newly promoted Lt. Col. Eric M. Arras, during a small promotion ceremony held in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 2, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 13:52
    Photo ID: 6628280
    VIRIN: 210502-A-PB921-0019
    Resolution: 5906x4653
    Size: 12.5 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, Army Reserve Officer promotes in Germany [Image 3 of 3], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    StrongEurope
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

