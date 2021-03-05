Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch [Image 6 of 6]

    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch

    JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Scott Yeager, religious education director for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, prays for the nation during the National Day of Prayer Lunch at the Camp Zama Community Club, Camp Zama, Japan, May 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 06:13
    Photo ID: 6628027
    VIRIN: 210504-A-IT218-006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch
    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch
    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch
    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch
    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch
    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama community gathers for National Day of Prayer Lunch

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Army Materiel Command
    National Day of Prayer
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT