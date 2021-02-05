Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger [Image 4 of 6]

    Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Contractors with the unified command fly near the American Challenger during a pollution assessment operation in Bodega Bay, California, May 2, 2021. The contractors were lowered to install air monitors, blowers, and safety lines prior to pollution assessment on the American Challenger. (unified command courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 02:38
    Photo ID: 6627926
    VIRIN: 210502-G-G0211-001
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 66.03 KB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger
    Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger
    Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger
    Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger
    Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger
    Contractors continue assessment of American Challenger

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    california
    unified command
    american challenger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT