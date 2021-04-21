Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Student Invents, Patents Durable Uniform Nametags

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Lt. Mitchell Kempisty has invented a fire-retardant material backing for nametags and other patches worn on military clothing that hold up to the rigors of daily work. He accomplished the research using his own resources and time while a student in the Space Systems Engineering program.(U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

