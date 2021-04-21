U.S. Navy Lt. Mitchell Kempisty has invented a fire-retardant material backing for nametags and other patches worn on military clothing that hold up to the rigors of daily work. He accomplished the research using his own resources and time while a student in the Space Systems Engineering program.(U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 22:50
|Photo ID:
|6627721
|VIRIN:
|210421-D-AE587-1041
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
NPS Student Invents, Patents Durable Uniform Nametags
