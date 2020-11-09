Leadership from the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, take a group photo Sept. 11, 2020, on the flight line at Dover AFB. The 436th AW operates the C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 19:14
|Photo ID:
|6627313
|VIRIN:
|200911-F-NX530-1089
|Resolution:
|5919x3837
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Farewell from the wing commander, by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
