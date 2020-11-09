Leadership from the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, take a group photo Sept. 11, 2020, on the flight line at Dover AFB. The 436th AW operates the C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2020 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 19:14 Photo ID: 6627313 VIRIN: 200911-F-NX530-1089 Resolution: 5919x3837 Size: 4.79 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Farewell from the wing commander, by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.