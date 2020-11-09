Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farewell from the wing commander

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership from the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, take a group photo Sept. 11, 2020, on the flight line at Dover AFB. The 436th AW operates the C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    C-17
    Dover AFB
    C-5
    436th Airlift Wing

