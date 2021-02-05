Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Constitution cleans Charlestown [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Constitution cleans Charlestown

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (May 2, 2021) Seaman Swafdar Ssekiziyivu, left, from Los Angeles, and Damian Pearsall, right, from Surprise, Arizona, clean up the greater-Charlestown area during a volunteer event hosted by USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Alfonso Ortiz-Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 19:12
    Photo ID: 6627312
    VIRIN: 210503-N-DF797-0004
    Resolution: 3637x2598
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Constitution cleans Charlestown [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Constitution cleans Charlestown
    USS Constitution cleans Charlestown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Constitution Sailors Volunteer to Clean Charlestown

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Constitution
    volunteering
    Sailor
    Charlestown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT