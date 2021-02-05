Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1050th Transportation Battalion conducts change of command ceremony

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The 1050th Transportation Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, conducted a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 2, 2021, to recognize the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Denton W. Smith, and welcome the incoming commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rudy E. Crumpton, Jr. The battalion was formed in 2008 and was federally recognized April 2009. The battalion’s mission is to conduct motor transport operations and provide transportation support to units across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:50
    Photo ID: 6627085
    VIRIN: 210502-A-ID851-610
    Resolution: 6499x4642
    Size: 24.75 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1050th Transportation Battalion conducts change of command ceremony, by SGT Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    South Carolina National Guard
    Soldiers
    Army National Guard
    SCNG
    1050th Transportation

