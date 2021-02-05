1050th Transportation Battalion conducts change of command ceremony

The 1050th Transportation Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, conducted a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 2, 2021, to recognize the outgoing commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Denton W. Smith, and welcome the incoming commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rudy E. Crumpton, Jr. The battalion was formed in 2008 and was federally recognized April 2009. The battalion’s mission is to conduct motor transport operations and provide transportation support to units across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

