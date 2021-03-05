210503-N-BF354-1057
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Isaac Calo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), installs a hot bearing kit in the aft main machinery room during an engineering training team drill, May 3, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Locket Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 13:35
|Photo ID:
|6626887
|VIRIN:
|210503-N-BF354-1057
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210503-N-BF354-1057 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
