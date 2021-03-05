210503-N-BF354-1057

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Isaac Calo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), installs a hot bearing kit in the aft main machinery room during an engineering training team drill, May 3, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Locket Jr.)

Date Taken: 05.03.2021