Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210503-N-BF354-1057 [Image 2 of 2]

    210503-N-BF354-1057

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210503-N-BF354-1057
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Isaac Calo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), installs a hot bearing kit in the aft main machinery room during an engineering training team drill, May 3, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Locket Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 13:35
    Photo ID: 6626887
    VIRIN: 210503-N-BF354-1057
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210503-N-BF354-1057 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210503-N-BF354-1115
    210503-N-BF354-1057

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Navy
    USN
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Readiness Group 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT