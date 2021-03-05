Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Promotion [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAO Promotion

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (May 3, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Autumn Gibo, right, Regional Legal Services Office Western Pacific staff judge advocate, takes an oath administered by Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, as part of her promotion ceremony at CFAO on Kadena Air Base Okinawa, Japan May 3, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Promotion [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Japan
    Okinawa
    CFAO
    RLSO

