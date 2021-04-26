PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 26, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 03:43
|Photo ID:
|6626570
|VIRIN:
|210426-N-XX200-2489
|Resolution:
|4778x2688
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
