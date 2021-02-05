Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef Austin Visits USSTRATCOM [Image 6 of 8]

    SecDef Austin Visits USSTRATCOM

    NE, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, visits U.S. Strategic Command, at Offut Air Force Base, Nebraska, May 2, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 23:15
    Photo ID: 6626426
    VIRIN: 210502-D-BM568-1127
    Resolution: 7963x5366
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: NE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef Austin Visits USSTRATCOM [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

