PLYMOUTH, England (April 29, 2021) Sailors on two hose teams fight a simulated fire together during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is in port in Plymouth, England, April 29, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 21:19
|Photo ID:
|6626370
|VIRIN:
|210429-N-UN585-1090
|Resolution:
|6531x4354
|Size:
|442.76 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Quarters Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
