Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    General Quarters Training [Image 8 of 10]

    General Quarters Training

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    PLYMOUTH, England (April 29, 2021) Sailors on two hose teams fight a simulated fire together during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is in port in Plymouth, England, April 29, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6626370
    VIRIN: 210429-N-UN585-1090
    Resolution: 6531x4354
    Size: 442.76 KB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training
    General Quarters Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    general quarters
    6th fleet
    fire fighting
    training
    USS Ross
    DDG 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT