PLYMOUTH, England (April 29, 2021) Sailors on two hose teams fight a simulated fire together during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is in port in Plymouth, England, April 29, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.02.2021 21:19 Photo ID: 6626370 VIRIN: 210429-N-UN585-1090 Resolution: 6531x4354 Size: 442.76 KB Location: GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Quarters Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.