Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hooking things up [Image 2 of 3]

    Hooking things up

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer Weston Huberty, an information management technician and native of Kaysville, Utah, assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command connects satellite communications equipment on the top of an Emergency Response Vehicle during Exercise Vibrant Response 21, currently taking place at Camp Williams, Utah. The one-week staff exercise hosted by U.S. Army North is used to assess units ability to respond to national natural disasters and manmade threats to the nation. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 16:23
    Photo ID: 6626019
    VIRIN: 210501-A-BQ341-525
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 
    Hometown: KAYSVILLE, UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hooking things up [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Testing the system
    Hooking things up
    Checking communications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force 76
    Vibrant Response
    Army Reserve
    TF76
    76th
    VR21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT