Hooking things up

Army Reserve Chief Warrant Officer Weston Huberty, an information management technician and native of Kaysville, Utah, assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command connects satellite communications equipment on the top of an Emergency Response Vehicle during Exercise Vibrant Response 21, currently taking place at Camp Williams, Utah. The one-week staff exercise hosted by U.S. Army North is used to assess units ability to respond to national natural disasters and manmade threats to the nation. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

