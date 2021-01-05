Discussing Disaster Response

Maj. Gen. Miles Davis (center) commanding general, 76th Operational Response Command and commander of Task Force 76, discusses Task Force 76 operations with members of his staff May 1, during Exercise Vibrant Response 21, currently taking place at Camp Williams, Utah. The one-week staff exercise hosted by U.S. Army North is used to assess units ability to respond to national natural disasters and manmade threats to the nation. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

