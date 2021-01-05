Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discussing Disaster Response [Image 1 of 3]

    Discussing Disaster Response

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Maj. Gen. Miles Davis (center) commanding general, 76th Operational Response Command and commander of Task Force 76, discusses Task Force 76 operations with members of his staff May 1, during Exercise Vibrant Response 21, currently taking place at Camp Williams, Utah. The one-week staff exercise hosted by U.S. Army North is used to assess units ability to respond to national natural disasters and manmade threats to the nation. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.02.2021 00:51
    Photo ID: 6625478
    VIRIN: 210501-A-BQ341-520
    Resolution: 5989x3814
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 
    TAGS

    Reserve
    Vibrant Response
    Army Reserve
    76th
    VR21

