    Bowdoin resident assumes command of combat engineer company [Image 5 of 5]

    Bowdoin resident assumes command of combat engineer company

    NORWAY, ME, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Maj. Carl Lamb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    1st Lt. Ellen Morrison stands for the Army Song, alongside Lt. Col. Shanon Cotta and Capt. Jonathan Bratten during her change of command ceremony April 30, 2021, in Norway, Maine. Morrison accepted command of the 251st Engineer Company from Bratten, the outgoing commander.

    Maine
    Sappers
    Maine Army National Guard
    Maine National Guard

