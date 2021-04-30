1st Lt. Ellen Morrison stands for the Army Song, alongside Lt. Col. Shanon Cotta and Capt. Jonathan Bratten during her change of command ceremony April 30, 2021, in Norway, Maine. Morrison accepted command of the 251st Engineer Company from Bratten, the outgoing commander.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 19:45 Photo ID: 6625395 VIRIN: 210430-Z-DY035-011 Resolution: 5150x3431 Size: 1.06 MB Location: NORWAY, ME, US Hometown: BOWDOINHAM, ME, US Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bowdoin resident assumes command of combat engineer company [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Carl Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.