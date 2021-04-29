Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NM judge advocates host joint mock trial [Image 4 of 4]

    NM judge advocates host joint mock trial

    SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Iain Jaramillo 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Mexico National Guard

    Capt. Luke Holmen, New Mexico Army National Guard chief of justice, reviews his notes while the opposing prosecution examines a witness during a mock trial at the 515th Regional Training Institute, Santa Fe, New Mexico, April 29, 2021. The mock trial provided court martial familiarization to members of the New Mexico National Guard military justice community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Iain Jaramillo)

    New Mexico
    judge advocate
    JAG
    lawyer
    mock trial
    NMNG

