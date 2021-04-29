Capt. Luke Holmen, New Mexico Army National Guard chief of justice, reviews his notes while the opposing prosecution examines a witness during a mock trial at the 515th Regional Training Institute, Santa Fe, New Mexico, April 29, 2021. The mock trial provided court martial familiarization to members of the New Mexico National Guard military justice community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Iain Jaramillo)
This work, NM judge advocates host joint mock trial [Image 4 of 4], by Iain Jaramillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NM judge advocates host joint mock trial
