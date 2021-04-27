A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, takes off on the runway April 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. U.S. Air Force C-17s and other mobility aircraft around the U.S. Air Forces Central theater are assisting with the safe and orderly drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 05:38 Photo ID: 6625015 VIRIN: 210427-F-DR848-1080 Resolution: 5022x3050 Size: 1.01 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17s support Afghanistan drawdown [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.