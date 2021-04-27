Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17s support Afghanistan drawdown [Image 5 of 5]

    C-17s support Afghanistan drawdown

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, takes off on the runway April 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. U.S. Air Force C-17s and other mobility aircraft around the U.S. Air Forces Central theater are assisting with the safe and orderly drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 05:38
    VIRIN: 210427-F-DR848-1080
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    C-17 Globemaster III
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Afghanistan drawdown

