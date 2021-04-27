A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, takes off on the runway April 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. U.S. Air Force C-17s and other mobility aircraft around the U.S. Air Forces Central theater are assisting with the safe and orderly drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 05:38
|Photo ID:
|6625015
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-DR848-1080
|Resolution:
|5022x3050
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17s support Afghanistan drawdown [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT