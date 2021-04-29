Survivor of sexual assaults speaks at USARPAC’s Teal Talk

Neila Lawrence, USARHAW and interim for USARPAC SHARP program manager, speaks at the U.S. Army Pacific Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention virtual forum entitled, “Teal Talk,” April 29 at Richardson Theater, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. “Teal Talk” featured a guest speaker name Heath Phillips, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a survivor of sexual assaults in the military, who shared his military sexual trauma experience and the effects it had on his mental health after being discharged from the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)

