    Survivor of sexual assaults speaks at USARPAC’s Teal Talk [Image 10 of 10]

    Survivor of sexual assaults speaks at USARPAC’s Teal Talk

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Neila Lawrence, USARHAW and interim for USARPAC SHARP program manager, speaks at the U.S. Army Pacific Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention virtual forum entitled, “Teal Talk,” April 29 at Richardson Theater, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. “Teal Talk” featured a guest speaker name Heath Phillips, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a survivor of sexual assaults in the military, who shared his military sexual trauma experience and the effects it had on his mental health after being discharged from the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survivor of sexual assaults speaks at USARPAC’s Teal Talk [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    prevention
    classes
    SHARP
    training
    army programs

