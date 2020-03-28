Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students return to the STARBASE classroom [Image 5 of 6]

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Fifth grade students from Ferguson Elementary School learn about chemical reactions during STARBASE at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon March 29, 2021. Students were finally able to attend in person instruction at STARBASE beginning in early March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 22:20
    Photo ID: 6624756
    VIRIN: 210328-Z-NV612-1008
    Resolution: 5847x3891
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students return to the STARBASE classroom [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kingsley STARBASE adapts to COVID

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    STEM
    Community
    Oregon Air National Guard
    STARBASE

