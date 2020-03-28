Fifth grade students from Ferguson Elementary School learn about chemical reactions during STARBASE at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon March 29, 2021. Students were finally able to attend in person instruction at STARBASE beginning in early March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2021 22:20
|Photo ID:
|6624756
|VIRIN:
|210328-Z-NV612-1008
|Resolution:
|5847x3891
|Size:
|9.06 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Students return to the STARBASE classroom [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kingsley STARBASE adapts to COVID
LEAVE A COMMENT