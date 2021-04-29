Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    60th AMW Quarterly Awards – First Quarter [Image 2 of 2]

    60th AMW Quarterly Awards – First Quarter

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, front left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, 60th AMW command chief, right, present the 60th AMW Team of the Quarter to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron Material Management unit during the 2021 Quarterly Awards ceremony, April 29, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The wing leadership recognized and highlighted Travis AFB’s top military and civilian personnel for the first quarter of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 20:37
    Photo ID: 6624527
    VIRIN: 210429-F-FM924-1033
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AMW Quarterly Awards – First Quarter [Image 2 of 2], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th AMW Quarterly Awards – First Quarter
    60th AMW Quarterly Awards – First Quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    awards
    Travis
    60th
    TAFB
    EagleTrophy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT