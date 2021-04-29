Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB, 50th RSG discuss base support operations in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade command team, Col. Brad Bane and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, visited the Florida National Guard's 50th Regional Support Group in Powidz, Poland, April 29 to discuss the partnership that exists between the two units supporting thousands of Soldiers deployed to Poland with Base Operating Support-Integrator resources.

