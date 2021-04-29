405th AFSB, 50th RSG discuss base support operations in Poland

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade command team, Col. Brad Bane and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, visited the Florida National Guard's 50th Regional Support Group in Powidz, Poland, April 29 to discuss the partnership that exists between the two units supporting thousands of Soldiers deployed to Poland with Base Operating Support-Integrator resources.

