    CFAS CO-Mayor Meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAS CO-Mayor Meeting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (April 30, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams meets with Sasebo City Mayor Norio Tomonaga onboard CFAS April 30, 2021. Adams and Tomonoga meet periodically to discuss issues that affect both CFAS and the City of Sasebo and to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS CO-Mayor Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cfas
    interoperability
    meeting
    Sasebo City

