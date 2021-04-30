CFAS CO-Mayor Meeting

SASEBO, Japan (April 30, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams meets with Sasebo City Mayor Norio Tomonaga onboard CFAS April 30, 2021. Adams and Tomonoga meet periodically to discuss issues that affect both CFAS and the City of Sasebo and to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

