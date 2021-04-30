Reaching the APEX: Vehicle Management completes Agile Employment capstone event

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Best, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, cleans out an oil catch pan during an APEX maintenance event, April 14, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The APEX maintenance concept allows vehicle maintenance to conduct repairs in the field instead of needing the vehicle to be brought to the main shop, enabling a faster response and re-employment of the affected asset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

