    Reaching the APEX: Vehicle Management completes Agile Employment capstone event

    Reaching the APEX: Vehicle Management completes Agile Employment capstone event

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Best, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, cleans out an oil catch pan during an APEX maintenance event, April 14, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The APEX maintenance concept allows vehicle maintenance to conduct repairs in the field instead of needing the vehicle to be brought to the main shop, enabling a faster response and re-employment of the affected asset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.30.2021 07:20
    Photo ID: 6623415
    VIRIN: 210414-F-RV963-1048
    Resolution: 2578x3609
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, Reaching the APEX: Vehicle Management completes Agile Employment capstone event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reaching the APEX: Vehicle Management completes Agile Employment capstone event
    379 AEW
    379 ELRS
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Vehicle Ops
    Vehicle MX

