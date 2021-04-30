ZUSHI, Japan (April 30, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), right, and Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY’s public works officer, plant a Sargent cherry tree during the 2nd annual CFAY Arbor Day Tree Planting ceremony near the Keikyu Jinmuji Station Gate at the Ikego Housing Detachment. Japanese trees were planted at Ikego and onboard CFAY in celebration of Arbor Day, which is commonly held the last day of April in the U.S. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.30.2021 06:34 Photo ID: 6623395 VIRIN: 210430-N-HR587-4036 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.27 MB Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY plants trees to celebrate Arbor Day [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.