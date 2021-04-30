Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY plants trees to celebrate Arbor Day [Image 7 of 7]

    CFAY plants trees to celebrate Arbor Day

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Edward Holland 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (April 30, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), right, and Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY’s public works officer, plant a Sargent cherry tree during the 2nd annual CFAY Arbor Day Tree Planting ceremony near the Keikyu Jinmuji Station Gate at the Ikego Housing Detachment. Japanese trees were planted at Ikego and onboard CFAY in celebration of Arbor Day, which is commonly held the last day of April in the U.S. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

    NAVFAC
    CFAY
    Arbor Day
    Public Works Yokosuka
    Ikego Housing Detachment

