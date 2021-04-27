Military Working Dog Obedience Course

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Noel Hernandez from San Diego, Calif., military working dog handler, runs the obedience course with military working dog, Laky, on April 27, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

