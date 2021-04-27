Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Obedience Course [Image 5 of 5]

    Military Working Dog Obedience Course

    DJIBOUTI

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Noel Hernandez from San Diego, Calif., military working dog handler, runs the obedience course with military working dog, Laky, on April 27, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.29.2021 15:54
    Photo ID: 6622082
    VIRIN: 210428-N-QB805-0025
    Resolution: 2100x3059
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: DJ
