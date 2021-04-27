CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 27, 2021) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Noel Hernandez from San Diego, Calif., military working dog handler, runs the obedience course with military working dog, Laky, on April 27, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6622082
|VIRIN:
|210428-N-QB805-0025
|Resolution:
|2100x3059
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Working Dog Obedience Course [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS
