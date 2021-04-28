Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville Jags Coach Urban Meyer Visits NAVSTA Mayport [Image 8 of 10]

    Jacksonville Jags Coach Urban Meyer Visits NAVSTA Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210428-N-KK394-1194

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (April 28, 2021) Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer poses for a photo with the crew of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119). Coach Meyer addressed the ship's crew contingent on the fo’c’sle, swapped coins and ballcaps, and signed autographs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    NFL
    Jacksonville
    Coach
    Jaguars
    NAVSTA Mayport
    Urban Meyer

